Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $107.30 Million

Brokerages predict that Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) will post $107.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Harmonic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $103.18 million and the highest is $110.90 million. Harmonic posted sales of $73.99 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 45%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Harmonic will report full-year sales of $465.04 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $456.70 million to $479.20 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $520.59 million, with estimates ranging from $490.30 million to $545.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Harmonic.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Harmonic had a positive return on equity of 0.85% and a negative net margin of 3.26%. The firm had revenue of $111.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 42.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HLIT shares. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Harmonic in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Harmonic in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Harmonic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Harmonic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.17.

Shares of HLIT stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Harmonic has a twelve month low of $4.59 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company has a market cap of $840.03 million, a P/E ratio of -55.40 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52.

In other Harmonic news, SVP Neven Haltmayer sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $720,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 240,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,167,101. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HLIT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,313,511 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Harmonic during the first quarter worth $9,471,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,629,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $122,894,000 after acquiring an additional 926,642 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 31.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after acquiring an additional 511,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Harmonic by 119.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after acquiring an additional 384,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

