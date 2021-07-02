Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $7.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Separately, Noble Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Harte Hanks in a report on Monday, April 5th.

Shares of HRTH opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Harte Hanks has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.29 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.86.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $43.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.10 million. Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 4.82% and a negative return on equity of 1.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Harte Hanks will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Andrew B. Benett purchased 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.70 per share, for a total transaction of $96,900.00. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc operates as a customer experience company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Marketing Services, Customer Care, and Fulfillment & Logistics Services. The company provides customer relationship management strategic services, including experience mapping, acquisition/winback initiatives, up-sell/cross-sell efforts, and retention, loyalty, and advocacy programs; audience identification and prioritization, predictive modeling, and data strategy services; data hygiene and cleansing services; print, broadcast, direct mail, website, app, display, social, mobile, search engine marketing, and voice services; and Website and app development, e-commerce enablement, database building and management, platform architecture creation, and marketing automation technology services.

