Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) Shares Sold by Baird Financial Group Inc.

Baird Financial Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS) by 3.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Hasbro were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the first quarter worth $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Hasbro during the fourth quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Alan G. Hassenfeld sold 6,476 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $615,220.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 35,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,338,300. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Frascotti sold 15,854 shares of Hasbro stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total value of $1,581,595.04. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 167,090 shares in the company, valued at $16,668,898.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,550 shares of company stock worth $7,095,907 over the last three months. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Hasbro from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on Hasbro from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Hasbro from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Hasbro from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.38.

NASDAQ:HAS opened at $95.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $95.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Hasbro, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.78 and a 12 month high of $101.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.21, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.99.

Hasbro (NASDAQ:HAS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.36. Hasbro had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 7.46%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hasbro, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. Hasbro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a play and entertainment company. The company's U.S. and Canada segment markets and sells action figures, arts and crafts, and creative play products; electronic toys and related electronic interactive products; fashion and other dolls, infant products, play sets, preschool toys, plush products, and sports action blasters and accessories; and vehicles and toy-related specialty products, as well as traditional board games, and trading card and role-playing games primarily in the United States and Canada.

