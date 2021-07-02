HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) Shares Acquired by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 11.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,653,250 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 170,713 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.09% of HDFC Bank worth $128,441,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HDB. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,133,161 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,140,000 after acquiring an additional 451,956 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 112,881 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,157,000 after acquiring an additional 23,234 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 186.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 597,430 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,170,000 after buying an additional 388,972 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,195 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in HDFC Bank by 32.8% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 57,322 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,146,000 after buying an additional 14,171 shares during the last quarter. 19.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of HDB opened at $72.32 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $73.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.08. HDFC Bank Limited has a 12 month low of $45.40 and a 12 month high of $84.70.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.73% and a net margin of 20.43%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 29th were paid a $0.214 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Limited provides various banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, and rural and pension accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits and salaries, and sweep-in facilities.

