H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Shares Acquired by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) by 362.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,460 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,772 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC owned about 0.14% of H&E Equipment Services worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 38,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $573,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 74,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 34,914 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of HEES stock opened at $33.16 on Friday. H&E Equipment Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $36.30.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.04). H&E Equipment Services had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 0.73%. The firm had revenue of $278.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $266.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. H&E Equipment Services’s payout ratio is currently 79.14%.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

