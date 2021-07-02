Head-To-Head Analysis: Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX) and Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

98.7% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.6% of Fate Therapeutics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Recursion Pharmaceuticals $3.96 million 1,559.94 -$87.01 million N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics $31.43 million 277.65 -$173.39 million ($1.52) -61.05

Recursion Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Fate Therapeutics.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Recursion Pharmaceuticals 0 2 3 0 2.60 Fate Therapeutics 0 3 11 0 2.79

Recursion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus price target of $33.20, suggesting a potential downside of 9.54%. Fate Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $111.18, suggesting a potential upside of 19.80%. Given Fate Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Fate Therapeutics is more favorable than Recursion Pharmaceuticals.

Profitability

This table compares Recursion Pharmaceuticals and Fate Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Recursion Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A N/A Fate Therapeutics -461.69% -26.48% -18.62%

Summary

Fate Therapeutics beats Recursion Pharmaceuticals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. It has four clinical-stage drug candidates focused on rare, monogenic diseases; and 33 additional programs in various stages of preclinical development. Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has strategic agreements with Bayer; Ohio State Innovation Foundation; Chromaderm, Inc.; and Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as ProTmune for the treatment of hematologic malignancies and rare genetic disorders. The company has a collaboration and option agreement with Ono Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. for the development and commercialization of two off-the-shelf iPSC-derived CAR T-cell product candidates; strategic research collaboration and license agreement with Juno Therapeutics, Inc. to screen for and identify small molecule modulators that enhance the therapeutic properties of genetically-engineered T-cell immunotherapies; and a collaboration and option agreement with Janssen Biotech, Inc. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2007 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

