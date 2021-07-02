Head-To-Head Contrast: Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) versus PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI)

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) and PhoneX (OTCMKTS:PXHI) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Dolphin Entertainment alerts:

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Dolphin Entertainment and PhoneX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Dolphin Entertainment 0 0 1 0 3.00 PhoneX 0 0 0 0 N/A

Dolphin Entertainment currently has a consensus price target of $2.00, suggesting a potential downside of 76.88%. Given Dolphin Entertainment’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Dolphin Entertainment is more favorable than PhoneX.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.4% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.3% of Dolphin Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of PhoneX shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and PhoneX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Dolphin Entertainment -37.75% -26.87% -10.80% PhoneX N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Dolphin Entertainment has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PhoneX has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Dolphin Entertainment and PhoneX’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Dolphin Entertainment $24.05 million 2.73 -$1.94 million N/A N/A PhoneX $67.72 million 0.31 -$4.67 million N/A N/A

Dolphin Entertainment has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PhoneX.

Summary

Dolphin Entertainment beats PhoneX on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Entertainment Publicity and Marketing; and Content Production. The Entertainment Publicity and Marketing segment offers public relations, entertainment content marketing, strategic communications, social media and digital marketing, creative branding, talent publicity, and entertainment marketing services, as well as produces promotional video content. The Content Production segment produces and distributes feature films and digital content. In addition, it offers strategic marketing and publicity services to individuals and corporates in the entertainment, hospitality, and music industries. The company was formerly known as Dolphin Digital Media, Inc. and changed its name to Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. in July 2017. Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.

About PhoneX

PhoneX Holdings, Inc. operates as a market maker of used smartphones. The company acquires products from individual consumers through its uSell.com Website, as well as from various carriers, big box retailers, and manufacturers through its subsidiary, We Sell Cellular. It sells its devices to professional buyers, such as brick and mortar retailers, online retailers, large and small wholesalers, small repair shops, large refurbishing providers, and insurance companies, as well as directly to consumers through third party e-commerce platforms. The company was formerly known as usell.com, Inc. and changed its name to PhoneX Holdings, Inc. in May 2019. PhoneX Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Dolphin Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolphin Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.