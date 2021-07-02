Head-To-Head Contrast: Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) versus Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI)

Patria Investments (NYSE:PAX) and Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Patria Investments and Houlihan Lokey, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Patria Investments 0 2 4 0 2.67 Houlihan Lokey 2 4 0 0 1.67

Patria Investments currently has a consensus target price of $23.83, indicating a potential upside of 37.45%. Houlihan Lokey has a consensus target price of $66.00, indicating a potential downside of 19.09%. Given Patria Investments’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Patria Investments is more favorable than Houlihan Lokey.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Patria Investments and Houlihan Lokey’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Patria Investments $115.00 million 7.80 $62.21 million $0.52 33.35 Houlihan Lokey $1.53 billion 3.65 $312.77 million $4.62 17.66

Houlihan Lokey has higher revenue and earnings than Patria Investments. Houlihan Lokey is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Patria Investments, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Patria Investments and Houlihan Lokey’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Patria Investments N/A N/A N/A Houlihan Lokey 20.50% 24.41% 15.70%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.6% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by institutional investors. 27.0% of Houlihan Lokey shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Patria Investments pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Houlihan Lokey pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Patria Investments pays out 80.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Houlihan Lokey pays out 37.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Houlihan Lokey has increased its dividend for 3 consecutive years.

Summary

Houlihan Lokey beats Patria Investments on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Patria Investments Company Profile

Patria Investments Limited operates as a private market investment firm focused on investing in Latin America. The company offers asset management services to investors focusing on private equity funds, infrastructure development funds, co-investments funds, constructivist equity funds, and real estate and credit funds. Patria Investments Limited was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

Houlihan Lokey Company Profile

Houlihan Lokey, Inc., an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment offers general financial advisory services; and advises public and private institutions on buy-side and sell-side transactions, leveraged loans, private mezzanine debt, high-yield debt, initial public offerings, follow-ons, convertibles, equity private placements, private equity, and liability management transactions, as well as financial sponsors on various transactions. It also provides financing solutions and capital-raising advisory services for publicly-held and multinational corporations, financial sponsors, and privately-held companies. The Financial Restructuring segment advises debtors, creditors, and other parties-in-interest related to recapitalization/deleveraging transactions. It also provides a range of advisory services, including structuring, negotiation, and confirmation of plans of reorganization; structuring and analysis of exchange offers; corporate viability assessment; dispute resolution and expert testimony; and procuring debtor-in-possession financing. The Financial and Valuation Advisory segment offers valuations of various assets, such as companies, illiquid debt and equity securities, and intellectual property. It also provides fairness opinions in connection with M&A and other transactions, and solvency opinions in connection with corporate spin-offs and dividend recapitalizations; and other types of financial opinions. In addition, this segment offers dispute resolution consulting services. It serves corporations, financial sponsors, and government agencies. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

