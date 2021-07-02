Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Cuts Stake in TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its stake in shares of TPI Composites, Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) by 97.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 69,352 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in TPI Composites were worth $84,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 24,650.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after buying an additional 49,300 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in TPI Composites in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $284,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,219,668 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,153,000 after buying an additional 177,269 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 29,212 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in TPI Composites by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 25,472 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 2,038 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

TPIC stock opened at $48.40 on Friday. TPI Composites, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.01 and a twelve month high of $81.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -74.46 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.73.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. TPI Composites had a negative net margin of 1.18% and a positive return on equity of 13.12%. The business had revenue of $404.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $414.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that TPI Composites, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on TPIC shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of TPI Composites in a report on Monday, May 17th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of TPI Composites from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of TPI Composites in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of TPI Composites from $51.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.92.

In related news, CEO William E. Siwek sold 2,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total transaction of $94,593.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,476 shares in the company, valued at $4,773,009.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven C. Lockard sold 158,593 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $7,136,685.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 584,295 shares in the company, valued at $26,293,275. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,355 shares of company stock worth $10,044,534 over the last 90 days. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TPI Composites, Inc manufactures and sells composite wind blades, and related precision molding and assembly systems to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs). The company also provides composite solutions for the transportation industry; and field service inspection and repair services to OEM customers and wind farm owners and operators.

