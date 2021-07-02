Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $109,000 Holdings in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UA) by 265.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $412,000. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 166,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,080,000 after buying an additional 28,868 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 12,194 shares in the last quarter. MYDA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $1,846,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Under Armour by 58.4% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.04% of the company’s stock.

UA opened at $18.80 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Under Armour, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.21 and a twelve month high of $21.83. The company has a market cap of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.31 and a beta of 1.35.

Under Armour (NYSE:UA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Under Armour had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 6.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Pivotal Research upped their target price on shares of Under Armour from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

