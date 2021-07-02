Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Has $98,000 Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund reduced its holdings in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 274 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in DexCom were worth $98,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DXCM. Keybank National Association OH grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 104.3% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,796 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 200.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $488,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 87,744 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $32,441,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 31,013 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $11,466,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of DexCom by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,686 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. 93.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DXCM. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $480.00 to $488.00 in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $468.00 target price on shares of DexCom in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DexCom from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of DexCom from $445.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.59.

In related news, EVP Jacob Steven Leach sold 22,755 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.00, for a total value of $8,988,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Patrick Michael Murphy sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $431.49, for a total value of $215,745.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 71,208 shares of company stock valued at $28,284,374 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $426.84 on Friday. DexCom, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $305.63 and a fifty-two week high of $456.23. The company has a quick ratio of 5.22, a current ratio of 5.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.70 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $384.06.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. DexCom had a return on equity of 17.86% and a net margin of 25.36%. The company had revenue of $505.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current year.

DexCom, Inc, a medical device company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers its systems for use by people with diabetes, as well as for use by healthcare providers. Its products include DexCom G6, an integrated CGM system for diabetes management; Dexcom G7, a next generation G7 CGM system; and Dexcom Share, a remote monitoring system.

