Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Invests $120,000 in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,362 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 795 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care in the first quarter worth approximately $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TNDM. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In related news, EVP David B. Berger sold 3,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total value of $312,934.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $561,017.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP James Leal sold 7,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $713,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 14,922 shares of company stock valued at $1,417,175 in the last 90 days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TNDM opened at $97.58 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 5.75 and a current ratio of 6.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -212.13 and a beta of 0.21.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $141.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.66 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a negative return on equity of 1.12% and a negative net margin of 4.53%. Research analysts forecast that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

