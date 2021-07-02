Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Purchases New Holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,603 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Tapestry by 62.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 731 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 36.4% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 28.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,131 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 88.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tapestry alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tapestry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Tapestry from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Tapestry from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, BTIG Research raised Tapestry from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.40.

In other news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 14,759 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $693,673.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 123,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,789,507. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TPR opened at $42.49 on Friday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $49.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.53.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.21. Tapestry had a return on equity of 20.85% and a net margin of 7.03%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tapestry, Inc. will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, Other Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers women's accessories, including handbags, such as wallets, money pieces, wristlets, and cosmetic cases; novelty accessories comprising address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and key rings and charms.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.