Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Reduces Stock Position in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lowered its stake in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 99.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 143 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 20,641 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.4% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 104,853 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 162.5% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 35,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $14,162,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 257.3% in the first quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 42,086 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,695,000 after buying an additional 30,308 shares in the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 24.5% in the first quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,622,000 after buying an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 5.2% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,146 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,645,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

EPAM opened at $510.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a PE ratio of 87.41, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.32, a quick ratio of 4.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.01 and a 52 week high of $527.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.26.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $780.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.88 million. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 12.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on EPAM shares. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $507.00 to $517.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. VTB Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $425.00 price objective on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $467.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on EPAM Systems from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.50.

In other news, SVP Lawrence F. Solomon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.00, for a total transaction of $3,848,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,126,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total transaction of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,361,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,948 shares of company stock worth $35,058,199 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About EPAM Systems

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

