Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund Sells 3,878 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund trimmed its position in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,069 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 3,878 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $52,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of RRC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Range Resources by 172.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,378 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,773 shares during the last quarter. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Range Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Range Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $106,000. Institutional investors own 89.49% of the company’s stock.

Get Range Resources alerts:

RRC has been the subject of several research reports. Truist upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Range Resources from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Range Resources from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Range Resources in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.80.

NYSE RRC opened at $16.82 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -5.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 2.66. Range Resources Co. has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $17.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $626.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $558.74 million. Range Resources had a negative net margin of 40.04% and a positive return on equity of 2.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey L. Ventura sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total value of $1,471,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 931,784 shares in the company, valued at $13,054,293.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Dennis Degner sold 41,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.01, for a total transaction of $583,936.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 40,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,737.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 209,541 shares of company stock worth $2,927,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Range Resources

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned and operated 1,310 net producing wells and approximately 781,000 net acres under lease located in the Appalachian region of the northeastern United States.

See Also: What is the role of the G-20?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC).

Receive News & Ratings for Range Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Range Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.