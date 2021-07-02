Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.06 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) – Analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Heartland BancCorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Nosal now expects that the bank will earn $2.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland BancCorp’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.53 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $1.72 EPS.

Heartland BancCorp (OTCMKTS:HLAN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The bank reported $2.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $15.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heartland BancCorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Heartland BancCorp stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.59. The firm has a market cap of $185.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.90. Heartland BancCorp has a fifty-two week low of $62.50 and a fifty-two week high of $96.52.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $2.508 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This is an increase from Heartland BancCorp’s previous dividend of $2.28. Heartland BancCorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.24%.

Heartland BancCorp Company Profile

Heartland BancCorp operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank that provides various commercial, small business, and consumer banking services; alternative investment services; and other financial products and services in Fairfield, Franklin, and Licking Counties of Central Ohio. The company offers personal and business checking and savings accounts.

