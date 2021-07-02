Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $174.56 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) will announce sales of $174.56 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $173.12 million and the highest estimate coming in at $176.00 million. Heartland Financial USA reported sales of $154.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Heartland Financial USA will report full year sales of $693.40 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $690.80 million to $696.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $690.80 million, with estimates ranging from $689.60 million to $692.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Heartland Financial USA.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $169.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $175.54 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.54 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

In other Heartland Financial USA news, Director John K. Schmidt sold 5,000 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.80, for a total value of $254,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,696,000 after buying an additional 6,406 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,870 shares of the bank’s stock worth $843,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its position in Heartland Financial USA by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 24,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $992,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 336,057 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 57.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HTLF stock opened at $47.59 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Heartland Financial USA has a twelve month low of $28.37 and a twelve month high of $54.03. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 31st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 23.85%.

Heartland Financial USA Company Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

