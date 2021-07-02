HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF) Earns Overweight Rating from Barclays

HelloFresh (OTCMKTS:HLFFF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Monday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of HelloFresh from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS HLFFF traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $97.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,438. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.03. HelloFresh has a one year low of $35.00 and a one year high of $103.15.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

