Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Hempfusion Wellness Inc. (OTCMKTS:CBDHF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,800 shares, a drop of 40.6% from the May 31st total of 70,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 368,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

CBDHF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 35,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,100. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.68. Hempfusion Wellness has a 1 year low of $0.34 and a 1 year high of $3.69.

About Hempfusion Wellness

Hempfusion Wellness Inc, a health and wellness supplement company, formulates, markets, and distributes hemp-based natural supplements and probiotic products in the United States. Its products include tinctures, capsules, and topical creams and gel products under the HempFusion brand; and digestive enzymes and probiotics, and skin care products under the Probulin brand; and HF Labs and Biome Research branded products.

