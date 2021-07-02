Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €103.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been given a €103.00 ($121.18) target price by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Nord/LB set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €100.80 ($118.59).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €89.06 ($104.78) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12-month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12-month high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €93.80.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

