Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $60.50 Million

Brokerages expect Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report sales of $60.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Heritage Financial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $62.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $58.90 million. Heritage Financial reported sales of $58.56 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Heritage Financial will report full-year sales of $235.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $231.80 million to $240.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $228.93 million, with estimates ranging from $219.60 million to $238.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Heritage Financial.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $60.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.67 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 7.36%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heritage Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday.

Shares of HFWA opened at $24.58 on Friday. Heritage Financial has a 52-week low of $17.36 and a 52-week high of $30.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $884.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 5th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 4th. Heritage Financial’s payout ratio is 62.02%.

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Cindy M. Huntley sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.63, for a total transaction of $32,867.24. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $571,512.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brian L. Vance sold 3,667 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total transaction of $106,343.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,084,643. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,071 shares of company stock valued at $289,535 over the last three months. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in Heritage Financial by 51.8% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 287.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heritage Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $167,000. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Heritage Financial

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

