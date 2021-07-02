Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Short Interest Down 55.0% in June

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 55.0% from the May 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In related news, major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 26,723 shares of company stock valued at $80,169. 26.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HGBL. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $2,600,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Global by 837.2% during the first quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc. now owns 249,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after purchasing an additional 222,601 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth about $372,000. 15.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on HGBL shares. Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Heritage Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HGBL stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2.48. 21,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 127,703. Heritage Global has a one year low of $1.48 and a one year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.83. The company has a market cap of $88.47 million, a PE ratio of 8.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.23.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Heritage Global had a net margin of 36.59% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The business had revenue of $7.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Heritage Global will post 0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

