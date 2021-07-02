Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hersha Hospitality Trust is an entrepreneurial, high-growth real estate development and management company focussed on the hospitality industry. Hersha currently owns, operates, and develops a portfolio of hotels and assisted living facilities in the mid-Atlantic region of the United States. (PRESS RELEASE) “

Get Hersha Hospitality Trust alerts:

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $8.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. Hersha Hospitality Trust has an average rating of Sell and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of HT opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a 52 week low of $4.57 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a market cap of $432.41 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $11.17.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.69. Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative return on equity of 20.72% and a negative net margin of 108.24%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael A. Leven sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.35, for a total value of $102,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Leven sold 7,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $184,135.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 21,850 shares of company stock valued at $404,806. Company insiders own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $129,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $141,000. Institutional investors own 62.08% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Article: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.