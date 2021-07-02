Hertz Global (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ) Trading Down 0.2%

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HTZGQ)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $8.73 and last traded at $8.73. Approximately 80,600 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 7,090,634 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.74.

In other Hertz Global news, Director Henry R. Keizer sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.75, for a total value of $77,500.00.

Further Reading: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Hertz Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hertz Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.