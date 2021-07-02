Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $40.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Hilltop Holdings’ shares have outperformed the industry over the past year. The company has an impressive earnings surprise history. The bank's earnings have outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters. Decent loan demand, strong deposit mix and increased focus on improving fee income will likely continue to support revenues. The company's capital deployments seem sustainable, through which it will continue to enhance shareholder value. Moreover, its restructuring efforts to diversify business as a profitable banking operation are commendable. However, pressure on margins, owing to near-zero interest rates, remains concerning as it will likely hurt the top line in the near term. Further, mounting expenses mainly due to investments in franchise are expected to hamper profitability to some extent.”

HTH has been the topic of several other research reports. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Hilltop has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $35.67.

Hilltop stock opened at $36.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $36.44. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.09. Hilltop has a 12-month low of $16.52 and a 12-month high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $523.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $467.68 million. Hilltop had a return on equity of 20.29% and a net margin of 21.74%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Hilltop will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.48%.

In other news, Director Charles R. Cummings sold 7,477 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.48, for a total transaction of $265,283.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,064,364.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Hilltop in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,458,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $696,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,053,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Hilltop by 70.4% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 39,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hilltop in the first quarter valued at approximately $928,000. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

