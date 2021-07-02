Holicity Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:HOL)

Holicity Inc. (NASDAQ:HOL) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 4,727 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,553% compared to the typical volume of 286 put options.

Shares of HOL traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.90. The stock had a trading volume of 9,557,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 970,022. Holicity has a 12 month low of $9.52 and a 12 month high of $22.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter valued at about $10,125,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter worth about $10,100,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the fourth quarter worth about $5,055,000. Belvedere Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth about $294,000. Finally, Arnhold LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Holicity in the first quarter worth about $195,000. Institutional investors own 25.06% of the company’s stock.

Holicity Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

