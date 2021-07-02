HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lessened its position in HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,223 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in HollyFrontier were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in HollyFrontier by 9,250.0% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 748 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its position in HollyFrontier by 229.0% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 862 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its position in HollyFrontier by 72.0% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 867 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in HollyFrontier during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently commented on HFC. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $34.00 price target (down previously from $36.00) on shares of HollyFrontier in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. HollyFrontier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.30.

Shares of HFC stock opened at $33.04 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. HollyFrontier Co. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 1.32% and a negative return on equity of 5.34%. HollyFrontier’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that HollyFrontier Co. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael Jennings purchased 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.98 per share, with a total value of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 179,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,290,628.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bruce A. Lerner purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.74 per share, for a total transaction of $104,220.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 30,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,065,163.14. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

