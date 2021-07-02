Hord Price Hits $0.0923 (HORD)

Hord (CURRENCY:HORD) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 2nd. Over the last week, Hord has traded up 4.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hord coin can currently be purchased for $0.0923 or 0.00000273 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Hord has a market capitalization of $4.39 million and $77,810.00 worth of Hord was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002963 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00045340 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.93 or 0.00130191 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.15 or 0.00169362 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000154 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33,830.90 or 1.00250144 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002918 BTC.

Hord Profile

Hord’s total supply is 320,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 47,546,515 coins.

Buying and Selling Hord

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hord directly using US dollars.

