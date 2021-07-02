Horizon Investments LLC Buys Shares of 10,832 International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 10,832 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,512,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 411.1% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 184 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 197.1% during the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 147.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 208 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get International Flavors & Fragrances alerts:

In related news, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $394,224.09. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ilene S. Gordon purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $140.39 per share, with a total value of $140,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,189.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IFF traded up $0.08 on Friday, reaching $149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,727. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.54 and a 52-week high of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $144.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.09. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 83.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is currently 54.04%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.85.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.