Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.37 Million in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,927 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $195,445,000 after buying an additional 37,614 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 364,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,510,000 after acquiring an additional 29,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 37.1% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,914,000 after acquiring an additional 6,171 shares in the last quarter. 69.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on TROW shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell restated a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.20.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at $30,077,651.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $116,969,134.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 32,274 shares of company stock valued at $6,228,147 in the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of TROW traded up $2.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $202.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 987,770. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.65 and a 1-year high of $200.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $190.21.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The asset manager reported $3.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.09. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.97% and a net margin of 41.97%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous special dividend of $2.00. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.09%.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

