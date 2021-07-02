Horizon Investments LLC Invests $1.99 Million in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,376 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services increased its holdings in salesforce.com by 1,340.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in salesforce.com during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 75.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of salesforce.com stock traded up $2.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.60. The stock had a trading volume of 96,923 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,608,647. The company has a market cap of $229.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.33 and a beta of 1.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $231.84. salesforce.com, inc. has a 52 week low of $181.93 and a 52 week high of $284.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The CRM provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.89 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 19.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised salesforce.com from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 target price on salesforce.com and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Nord/LB cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.31.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.91, for a total value of $4,898,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.88, for a total value of $1,104,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 67,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,844,019.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,892 shares of company stock worth $76,835,720. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

