Horizon Investments LLC Invests $2.45 Million in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,450,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% in the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $180,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Cascend Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.61.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total transaction of $725,707.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares in the company, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.57, for a total transaction of $677,031.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 72,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,937,235.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock valued at $8,813,216 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MU traded down $0.73 on Friday, hitting $79.38. 575,056 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,459,652. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $82.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.25 and a 52 week high of $96.96. The company has a market cap of $89.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.25.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

