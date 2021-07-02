Horizon Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Horizon Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,531 shares during the quarter. Horizon Investments LLC’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $1,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ingalls & Snyder LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 2.6% in the first quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 87,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,164,000 after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 34.1% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 24,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 3,930.7% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 40,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 39,739 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 80.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 2,247,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Volatility Management LLC raised its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 62.2% during the first quarter. Harvest Volatility Management LLC now owns 16,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $95.62 per share, with a total value of $1,434,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Armin Zerza sold 23,723 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total value of $2,250,363.78. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 162,438 shares in the company, valued at $15,408,868.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,000 shares of company stock worth $2,089,120. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

ATVI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Activision Blizzard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Activision Blizzard from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Friday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Activision Blizzard currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.19.

Shares of Activision Blizzard stock traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $93.70. 87,806 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,096,018. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.81 billion, a PE ratio of 31.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.34. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.19 and a 52-week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 26.95%. The business’s revenue was up 36.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and publishes interactive entertainment content and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment.

