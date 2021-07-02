Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

NEM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.33.

In related news, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 51,311 shares in the company, valued at $3,848,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.38, for a total transaction of $249,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 113,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,057,673.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,340 shares of company stock worth $2,710,944. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NEM traded up $0.63 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.49. The stock had a trading volume of 225,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,388,153. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $68.15. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.88 and a beta of 0.27. Newmont Co. has a 52 week low of $54.18 and a 52 week high of $75.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 21.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.71%.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

Recommended Story: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.