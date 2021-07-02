Horizon Investments LLC Makes New Investment in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE)

Horizon Investments LLC purchased a new position in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 57,126 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Prudential PLC raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 43,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 151.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 5,651 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,293,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $104,938,000 after purchasing an additional 87,003 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of OGE Energy by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 28,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,569 shares during the period. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OGE. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $34.00 price target on shares of OGE Energy in a report on Monday, March 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of OGE Energy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $33.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:OGE traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,689,253. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.98. OGE Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $28.25 and a 52 week high of $35.46.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $458.94 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 11.16% and a return on equity of 13.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.46) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.4025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.40%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south-central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

