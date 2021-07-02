Horizon Investments LLC Takes Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Horizon Investments LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 12,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,109,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPS. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 1,879 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 2,912 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 55.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UPS has been the topic of several recent research reports. Stephens raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $207.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $150.00 target price on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. United Parcel Service currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $210.99. The company had a trading volume of 23,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,695,375. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.06, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $207.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.00, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.06. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.04 and a 1-year high of $219.59.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $1.05. The business had revenue of $22.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.62 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 193.06% and a net margin of 5.87%. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 27.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 10.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.57%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

