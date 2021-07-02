Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Sold by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. cut its stake in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) by 33.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,666 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,871,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,613,471 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $306,843,000 after purchasing an additional 542,198 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 108.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 259,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,461,000 after purchasing an additional 135,293 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 810.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 116,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after purchasing an additional 104,036 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 533,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,887,000 after purchasing an additional 64,590 shares during the period. 75.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Houlihan Lokey news, insider Scott Joseph Adelson sold 12,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $928,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,383 shares in the company, valued at $928,725. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total transaction of $724,050.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $724,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 31,923 shares of company stock valued at $2,445,675. 27.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on HLI. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $82.00) on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.50.

Shares of NYSE:HLI opened at $81.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.84 and a 12-month high of $82.50.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The financial services provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $500.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $385.37 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.50% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business’s revenue was up 65.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a positive change from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 37.23%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

