Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.12. Houston American Energy shares last traded at $2.24, with a volume of 32,243,060 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 19.45 and a current ratio of 19.45.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Houston American Energy stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Houston American Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 65,177 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Houston American Energy as of its most recent SEC filing. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and condensate. Its oil and gas properties are located primarily in the Texas Permian Basin, the onshore Texas and Louisiana Gulf Coast region, and in the South American country of Colombia.

