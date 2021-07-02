HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) Stake Raised by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) by 51.6% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,596 shares during the quarter. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in HSBC were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ethic Inc. raised its position in HSBC by 25.0% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 22,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 4,568 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $4,948,000. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in HSBC by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,232,132 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $94,184,000 after buying an additional 76,892 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in HSBC by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 438,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,787,000 after buying an additional 20,157 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in HSBC during the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

HSBC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of HSBC in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Investec upgraded HSBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Citigroup upgraded HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised HSBC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, AlphaValue raised HSBC to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Shares of NYSE HSBC opened at $29.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.88. HSBC Holdings plc has a 52 week low of $17.95 and a 52 week high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $13.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.54 billion. HSBC had a return on equity of 2.97% and a net margin of 12.05%. Analysts predict that HSBC Holdings plc will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

