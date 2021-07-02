Humana (NYSE:HUM) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Humana (NYSE:HUM) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $21.250-$21.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $21.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

A number of research firms have recently commented on HUM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Humana in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set an equal weight rating and a $472.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Humana from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $465.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $477.00.

NYSE HUM opened at $447.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $440.89. Humana has a 12 month low of $370.22 and a 12 month high of $475.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.75 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.21 by $0.46. Humana had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $5.40 earnings per share. Humana’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Humana will post 21.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

In other Humana news, insider Christopher H. Hunter sold 5,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $443.76, for a total transaction of $2,288,026.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,653 shares in the company, valued at $3,839,855.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,494 shares in the company, valued at $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

