Hunting (LON:HTG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Hunting PLC (LON:HTG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 242.50 ($3.17). Hunting shares last traded at GBX 220.50 ($2.88), with a volume of 166,640 shares changing hands.

HTG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Hunting to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from GBX 250 ($3.27) to GBX 290 ($3.79) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 275 ($3.59) to GBX 320 ($4.18) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Hunting from GBX 750 ($9.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of £366.13 million and a PE ratio of -2.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 6.29 and a quick ratio of 2.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 253.25.

In other Hunting news, insider Arthur James Johnson sold 17,827 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 257 ($3.36), for a total value of £45,815.39 ($59,858.10).

Hunting PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes tools and components for the upstream oil and gas industry worldwide. The company offers perforating guns and hardware, energetics charges, and instrumentation products; and connections, oil country tubular goods, drilling tools, subsea equipment, intervention tools, and electronics.

