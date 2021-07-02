Hush (HUSH) One Day Trading Volume Hits $385.00

Hush (CURRENCY:HUSH) traded down 19.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 2nd. One Hush coin can currently be bought for about $0.21 or 0.00000622 BTC on popular exchanges. Hush has a total market cap of $2.17 million and approximately $385.00 worth of Hush was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hush has traded down 32.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.91 or 0.00346012 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00137885 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00182633 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00006607 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000596 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000315 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 88% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000466 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Hush Coin Profile

Hush (HUSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 20th, 2016. Hush’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,427,077 coins. Hush’s official Twitter account is @MyHushTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hush is forum.myhush.org . The Reddit community for Hush is /r/Myhush and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Hush’s official website is myhush.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Hush is a private implementation of the “Zerocash” protocol forked from Zcash. Based on Bitcoin's code, it intends to offer a far higher standard of privacy through a sophisticated zero-knowledge proving scheme that preserves confidentiality of transaction metadata. “

Buying and Selling Hush

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hush directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hush should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hush using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

