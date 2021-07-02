ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

ICL Group Ltd (NYSE:ICL) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 20,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the previous session’s volume of 193,487 shares.The stock last traded at $6.82 and had previously closed at $6.87.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised ICL Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet upgraded ICL Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on ICL Group from $5.25 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on ICL Group from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.25.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.96.

ICL Group (NYSE:ICL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter. ICL Group had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 1.64%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ICL Group Ltd will post 0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.0525 dividend. This represents a $0.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%. This is an increase from ICL Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. ICL Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $68,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in ICL Group by 28.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 14,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Roosevelt Investment Group LLC bought a new position in ICL Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.16% of the company’s stock.

ICL Group Company Profile (NYSE:ICL)

ICL Group Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty minerals and chemicals company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Industrial Products, Potash, Phosphate Solutions, and Innovative Ag Solutions (IAS). The Industrial Products segment produces bromine out of a solution that is a by-product of the potash production process, as well as bromine-based compounds; produces various grades of potash, salt, magnesium chloride, and magnesia products; and produces and markets phosphorous-based flame retardants and other phosphorus-based products.

