IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) Trading Down 5.4%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (OTCMKTS:IDXAF) dropped 5.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 2,035 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 16,351 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.40.

IDEX Biometrics ASA Company Profile (OTCMKTS:IDXAF)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

