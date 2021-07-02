IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) Short Interest Up 107.0% in June

IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 65,000 shares, a growth of 107.0% from the May 31st total of 31,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in IG Acquisition by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 199,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of IG Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in IG Acquisition during the first quarter worth $58,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in IG Acquisition in the first quarter worth $75,000. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in IG Acquisition by 100.0% during the first quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 55.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGAC traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.79. The company had a trading volume of 120,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,553. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.79. IG Acquisition has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $11.25.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

