Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) Rating Reiterated by Cowen

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Cowen in a research note issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Ikena Oncology in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ IKNA opened at $14.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.93. Ikena Oncology has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $37.61.

Ikena Oncology (NASDAQ:IKNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($2.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($1.78). As a group, equities analysts predict that Ikena Oncology will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Ikena Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Hound Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $690,000. Finally, Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ikena Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $812,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.87% of the company’s stock.

About Ikena Oncology

Ikena Oncology, Inc, a targeted oncology company, focuses on developing novel cancer therapies targeting key signaling pathways that drive the formation and spread of cancer. Its lead targeted oncology product candidate is IK-930, an oral small molecule inhibitor of the transcriptional enhanced associate domain, transcription factor in the Hippo signaling pathway.

