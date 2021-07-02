Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Position Cut by First Manhattan Co.

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 34,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 315 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter valued at $711,314,000. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 62.1% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 3,553,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $787,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360,855 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 171.1% in the 1st quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 539,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $101,765,000 after purchasing an additional 340,798 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 34.5% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 978,031 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $216,655,000 after purchasing an additional 251,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 464.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 271,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,435,000 after acquiring an additional 223,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ITW opened at $224.61 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $230.82. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.29 and a 52-week high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.50. The company has a market capitalization of $70.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.23, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.10.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The firm had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $1.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 65.14%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.73.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

