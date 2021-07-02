IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC) Stock Price Down 4.3%

IM Cannabis Corp. (NASDAQ:IMCC) dropped 4.3% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $5.05 and last traded at $5.08. Approximately 22,739 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 78,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.31.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of IM Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About IM Cannabis (NASDAQ:IMCC)

IM Cannabis Corp. engages in breeding, growing, and supply of medical cannabis products in Israel, Germany, and Canada. It offers strains under the Roma, Dairy Queen, London, Tel Aviv, Paris, and Pandora Box brands; and CBD oil products under the IMC brand. The company also offers its intellectual property related services to the medical cannabis industry.

