ImageCoin Trading 7% Higher This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Over the last seven days, ImageCoin has traded up 7% against the dollar. One ImageCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0191 or 0.00000057 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ImageCoin has a market capitalization of $215,318.82 and $99,343.00 worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ImageCoin alerts:

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

xscoin (XSC) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0297 or 0.00000073 BTC.

INMAXCOIN (INXC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Emrals (EMRALS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000035 BTC.

AVCCOIN (AVC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000039 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

ImageCoin (CRYPTO:IMG) is a coin. ImageCoin’s total supply is 11,255,150 coins. ImageCoin’s official Twitter account is @Imagehosty . ImageCoin’s official website is imagecoin.imagehosty.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Image is designed to be a secure and decentralized open-source proof of work digital currency, focusing on performance, security and fast low-cost transactions. The Image Community Reserve assists with market liquidity and reducing volatility. With the community’s support, Image is looking to revolutionize the cryptocurrency experience allowing users easy access and usability, bringing it to the mainstream for day to day life. “

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ImageCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ImageCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.