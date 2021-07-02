Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMTX. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Immatics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Immatics in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IMTX. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $83,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in Immatics in the 4th quarter valued at about $329,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 19.0% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,070 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Immatics by 688.8% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 44,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP lifted its position in Immatics by 80.2% in the 4th quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 1,805,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,476,000 after acquiring an additional 803,611 shares in the last quarter.

Immatics stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.78. 1,378 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,232. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.68. Immatics has a twelve month low of $8.66 and a twelve month high of $18.42.

Immatics (NASDAQ:IMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $8.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.62 million. Analysts forecast that Immatics will post -1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Immatics N.V., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of T cell receptor (TCR) based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States. The company is developing targeted immunotherapies with a focus on treating solid tumors through two distinct therapeutic modalities, such as adoptive cell therapies (ACT) and antibody-like TCR Bispecifics.

